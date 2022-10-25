Wisconsin Hospital Withdraws Vaccine Exemptions and Enforces Novavax Mandate for Unvaxed Workers

Daily Dose: ‘Nova Vax Mandate: Insanity Round 2’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

This story "is getting old and tired," said Dr. Peterson Pierre in reaction to a Wisconsin hospital putting in place a Novavax mandate.

"First of all, it's illegal to deny someone their exemptions," continued Pierre. "And number two, how does it eliminate conflicts for medical reasons? It's still a drug under EUA. It still has a lot of side effects."

Expect lawsuits to come because there was a case a few months ago where the hospital settled with employees for $10 million for operating illegally. It seems some of these vaccine disciples won't learn that human rights violations are wrong until they are sued to the ground.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1pmhno-daily-dose-nova-vax-mandate-insanity-round-2-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html