The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 1)

The Book of Daniel and the Revelation of Jesus Christ are not easy books to understand, and this prophecy study isn't going to offer you any air-tight interpretations. It will, however, paint an overall picture of how the animals in Bible prophecy (including the beast in Revelation 13) could fit in with where the world is heading, particularly as they relate to the United Nations Security Council. After you have seen the information presented here, you may be able to better form your own ideas about just how relevant these prophecies are at this point in history.





CREDITS



Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski

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Grizzly Bear on the park road by Denali National Park and Preserve

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Dragon green screen effects. A MUST WATCH effect that will blow your mind. Fire throwing Dragon by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)