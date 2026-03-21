Iranian woman filmed her death during US/Israeli airstrikes

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An Iranian woman filmed the last minutes of her life during US/Israeli airstrikes.
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The IRGC reports that a third Israeli F-16 fighter jet was shot down over central Iran early this morning.
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7 children, including an infant, killed in US-Israeli strike on a residential complex east of Tehran.
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❗️Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the IDF and the US armed forces will intensify their strikes against Iran this week.
He announced this at a meeting with military officials. He noted that both the Israeli and American sides are ready to continue combat operations until all threats have been eliminated.
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Israel has indirectly confirmed information about losses in personnel and armored vehicles over the past night as a result of battles with "Hezbollah". "Hezbollah" quite systematically posts footage of the destruction of IDF armored vehicles by anti-tank missiles and reports on Israel's losses. In Israel, there is strict censorship on this matter, and all losses are concealed as much as possible.