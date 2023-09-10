Create New Account
Azerbaijan-Armenia are deploying war machines to the border
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Tensions are increasing where Azerbaijan and Armenia are deploying war machines to each other's borders and looks like unusual. Armenia is well prepared to choose a hostile path towards Azerbaijan under US influence. Azerbaijani Armed Forces deployed the S-300PMU2 air defense system, while the Armenian Army delivered the 9K33 OSA air defense system.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

armeniaazerbaijannagorno-karabakh

