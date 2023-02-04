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https://gettr.com/post/p277hqv0f05
05/22/2018 Mr. Miles Guo exposed in 2018: How Yue Wenhai navigated his way up through corruption. China's fake loyalty, fake anti-corruption, fake politics, fake management, and fake love for the people are rife, and even the so-called China dream is a fake dream that is worse than a nightmare.
05/22/2018 郭文贵先生2018年爆料：岳文海是如何通过贪污腐败在中共官场畅通无阻的。中共国假忠诚，假反腐，假政治，假管理，假爱民泛滥，连所谓的中国梦也是比噩梦还可怕的假梦。