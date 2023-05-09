Get Biblical Understanding #176 - Children

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





LUKE 9:48 And said unto them, Whosoever shall receive this child in my name receiveth me: and whosoever shall receive me receiveth him that sent me: for he that is least among you all, the same shall be great.





LUKE 14:25-27 And there went great multitudes with him: and he turned, and said unto them, if any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple. And whosoever doth not bear his cross, and come after me, cannot be my disciple.





LUKE 17:1-2 Then He said to the disciples, “It is impossible but that offenses [sins] should come, but woe to him through whom they do come! It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend [sin against] one of these little ones.





LUKE 18:15-16 And they brought unto him also infants, that he would touch them: but when his disciples saw it, they rebuked them. But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God. Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein.





LUKE 18:17 Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein.





JOHN 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons [children] of God, even to them that believe on his name:





Our website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org



