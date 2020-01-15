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Standing for Truth F.E.I.C. 2019 [Mirror] Nathan Reynolds.
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19 views • January 15, 2020
WATCH at source here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOSvkpysrFk
Nathan Reynolds YouTube Nov 30, 2019: This Video may be shared and mirrored as you feel inclined. We request you utilize it in it’s completeness.
This could be a good video to share for those sitting on the fence or just seeking truth in general(you can edit out my intro :) to help them understand it is evil we fight, not men. Jesus is the only Truth we need, but people want to believe that man can fix mankind (itself). That is the lie, hoodwink, beguiled...! Jesus is the Truth the life and the way! May His grace and peace be with you always!
Nathan Reynolds YouTube Nov 30, 2019: This Video may be shared and mirrored as you feel inclined. We request you utilize it in it’s completeness.
This could be a good video to share for those sitting on the fence or just seeking truth in general(you can edit out my intro :) to help them understand it is evil we fight, not men. Jesus is the only Truth we need, but people want to believe that man can fix mankind (itself). That is the lie, hoodwink, beguiled...! Jesus is the Truth the life and the way! May His grace and peace be with you always!
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