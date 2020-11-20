WHAT IF...? - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

The Corbett ReportcorbettreportWelcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:Story #1: Secretive Club For Ultra-Wealthy Environmentalists RevealedThe Secret Club for Billionaires Who Care About Climate ChangeCREO Syndicate: Clean, Renewable and Environmental OpportunitiesFlashback: Elites 'Secret' Meeting Discussed Depopulation (May 27, 2009)And Now For The 100 Trillion Dollar Bankster Climate Swindle…How & Why Big Oil Conquered The WorldB23-0171 - Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019Story #2: State Department to Release Cold War-Style Papers on China’s RiseState Department to Release Kennan-Style Paper On ChinaGeorge Kennan, "The Sources of Soviet Conduct" (1947)Story #3: New Defense Chief Puts DoD On Notice, Saying "All Wars Must End"Trump Admin Issues Troop Draw-Down Order In Afghanistan & IraqTrump Fires Mark Esper As Pentagon Chief After Election DefeatWhat Is John Brennan So Worried About?Security Officials Worry Israel, Saudis May See End of Trump As Last Chance To Destroy IranTrump Fires Homeland Sec. Cyber Chief Krebs Who Said Election Was SecureMan, the false flag it's gonna take to get the fake left to put those troops back in will be catalyzing...Trump Could End the War On Weed On Way Out - And Spite Dems In The ProcessCongress Could Vote Next Month To Legalize Cannabis Nationwide, Expunge ArrestsTruly One of Nature’s Great Migrations