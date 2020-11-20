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WHAT IF...? - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK
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89 views • November 20, 2020
The Corbett Report

corbettreport



Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Secretive Club For Ultra-Wealthy Environmentalists Revealed
https://bit.ly/3lLFDoT

The Secret Club for Billionaires Who Care About Climate Change
https://archive.is/eSkYu

CREO Syndicate: Clean, Renewable and Environmental Opportunities
https://creosyndicate.org/

Flashback: Elites 'Secret' Meeting Discussed Depopulation (May 27, 2009)
https://bit.ly/3fd5Z0u

And Now For The 100 Trillion Dollar Bankster Climate Swindle…
https://bit.ly/38V6Y4t

How & Why Big Oil Conquered The World
https://bit.ly/2IPV4Oi

B23-0171 - Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019
https://bit.ly/3pFU0NW

Story #2: State Department to Release Cold War-Style Papers on China’s Rise
https://bit.ly/38T6Kec

State Department to Release Kennan-Style Paper On China
https://bit.ly/3kLAJH6

George Kennan, "The Sources of Soviet Conduct" (1947)
https://bit.ly/3kHL4DV

Story #3: New Defense Chief Puts DoD On Notice, Saying "All Wars Must End"
https://bit.ly/3kL6sbE

Trump Admin Issues Troop Draw-Down Order In Afghanistan & Iraq
https://bit.ly/3nGbEzt

Trump Fires Mark Esper As Pentagon Chief After Election Defeat
https://bit.ly/32YzGgX

What Is John Brennan So Worried About?
https://bit.ly/38X0t1e

Security Officials Worry Israel, Saudis May See End of Trump As Last Chance To Destroy Iran
https://bit.ly/35FUXhk

Trump Fires Homeland Sec. Cyber Chief Krebs Who Said Election Was Secure
https://bit.ly/2UFyQBf

Man, the false flag it's gonna take to get the fake left to put those troops back in will be catalyzing...
https://bit.ly/3307bzz

Trump Could End the War On Weed On Way Out - And Spite Dems In The Process
https://bit.ly/2UDWNZA

Congress Could Vote Next Month To Legalize Cannabis Nationwide, Expunge Arrests
https://bit.ly/3kJiiTD

Truly One of Nature’s Great Migrations
https://bit.ly/3l..
Keywords
irantrumpclimate changevaccineisraelcorbettreportdepopulationpentagonmark esperthe corbett reportmedia monarchy11 year old consentelites secretlegalize cannabis
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