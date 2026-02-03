A case for God's existence - (Arguments 5 to 8)

5. The Argument from Experiential Transformation





The Logic: Throughout history, individuals have displayed "superhuman" resilience, courage, and sudden character shifts (from addiction to sobriety or hatred to love) specifically attributed to their faith in a higher power.





The Undeniable Fact: The historical spread of the early Church occurred through non-violent means by a small group of terrified disciples who, after witnessing the Resurrection, suddenly became willing to face brutal martyrdom rather than recant their testimony.





The Cosmological Argument (often referred to as the Kalam argument) shifts the focus from the design of the universe to its very origin. It seeks to answer the fundamental question: "Why is there something rather than nothing?"

Here is the logical breakdown:

6. The Argument from First Cause





The Logic: Everything that begins to exist must have a cause; because the universe had a beginning, it must have been brought into existence by a cause that is itself uncaused, timeless, and spaceless.





The Undeniable Fact: The Second Law of Thermodynamics states that the universe is moving toward a state of maximum entropy (disorder). If the universe were eternal, it would have run out of usable energy an infinite amount of time ago; therefore, the universe must have had a finite beginning.





7. The Argument from Information Theory





The Logic: In every other area of human experience, complex "code" or information (like a book, a computer program, or a radio signal) is always the product of an intelligent mind, never random noise.





The Undeniable Fact: Each human cell contains DNA with a digital code consisting of 3 billion "letters." The information density is so high that all the world's data could theoretically be stored in a few grams of DNA, suggesting an intentional "Author" of the biological script.





8. The Argument from Objective Morality





The Logic: If there is no higher moral authority (God), then "right" and "wrong" are merely social preferences or biological instincts; however, the universal human recognition of true evil suggests a moral law that transcends human opinion.





The Undeniable Fact: Despite vast cultural differences, no human civilization has ever existed that praised cowardice in battle or rewarded the betrayal of friends. This "Moral Law" is a cross-cultural constant that points to a universal standard-setter.



