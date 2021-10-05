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AUSTRALIAN POLICE SHOWING UP AT PEOPLE'S HOUSES FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POST
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20 views • October 05, 2021
They are keeping people isolated to prevent any opposition to their tyranny. This is what happens when the citizens give up there guns and the government no longer fears them-Americans take note, the only reason this isn’t at our doorstep is there would be a bullet of various calibers waiting for them. Keep and bear arms patriots-especially in these dark times-we need to be ready.
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