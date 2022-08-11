CHP Talks: Carla Gibson—CHP’s Dynamic Healthcare Policies Support Personal Sovereignty

August 11, 2022: My guest this week is Carla Gibson, Chair of CHP Canada’s Health and Education Policy Committee. Carla drafted some important new policies that were adopted at the CHP Policy Convention in Calgary in 2021. We discuss some of those policies, especially the ones concerned with bodily autonomy, preventive and alternative health care choices and individual and parental rights in education.

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