Freedom Behind Closed Eyes

Hamada Barash, a blind prisoner from Al-Amari Camp in Ramallah, was freed in the "Toufan Al-Aqsa" deal after 23 years in occupation prisons. Today, he is free, and we met him to discuss the feeling of freedom.
Interview: Hamada Barash, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: Mohammad Turkman
Filmed: 09/02/2025
