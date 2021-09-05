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116) Toxicidade dupla (radiónica cherenkov)
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61 views • September 05, 2021
Créditos para LA QUINTA COLUMNA, trecho de:
Entrevista con Fritz Iribar, La Estadística Analía Alvárez y el Dr. Martín Monteverde | Setembro 5, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTACONFRITZIRIBARLAESTAD%C3%8DSTICAANAL%C3%8DAALV%C3%81REZYELDR.MART%C3%8DNMONTEVERDE:7
Canal Orwellito: https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Pó Magnético: Óxido de grafeno suspenso no ar: https://rumble.com/vm9aqt-magnetic-dust-graphene-oxide-suspended-in-the-air.html
Os sensores do Índice UV ajudam a detectar níveis elevados de radiação no ambiente: https://rumble.com/vm3aju-september-4-2021.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Entrevista con Fritz Iribar, La Estadística Analía Alvárez y el Dr. Martín Monteverde | Setembro 5, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTACONFRITZIRIBARLAESTAD%C3%8DSTICAANAL%C3%8DAALV%C3%81REZYELDR.MART%C3%8DNMONTEVERDE:7
Canal Orwellito: https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Pó Magnético: Óxido de grafeno suspenso no ar: https://rumble.com/vm9aqt-magnetic-dust-graphene-oxide-suspended-in-the-air.html
Os sensores do Índice UV ajudam a detectar níveis elevados de radiação no ambiente: https://rumble.com/vm3aju-september-4-2021.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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