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Bill Gates: $1 billion plan to cover Earth in Real Time 'Big Brother' satellites+Test Tube Meat+Mandatory Vaccines
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299 views • June 25, 2020
MIRRORED from : Spiro Skouras
In this report, we document how Bill Gates is not only working to fulfill the UN's global vaccine program, but how Gates is also working to take control of the food supply chain globally, a long desired achievement of the UN.
Also find out about the mandatory vaccination policy being kept under wraps in addition to another Gates funded venture to blanket the earth with real time surveillance from space.
Bill Gates Worked To End Livestock Production, Pushed Lab Grown Meat:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/04/bill-gates-worked-to-end-livestock-production-pushed-lab-grown-meat.html
United Nations to End Hunger by 2030: Eating Less Meat is Key :
https://www.mondaycampaigns.org/meatless-monday/articles
#Envision2030 Goal 2: Zero Hunger:
https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/envision2030-goal2.html
Bill Gates Funding Geoengineering Research :
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/01/bill-gates-funding-geoengineering-research#
Eye in the Sky: Bill Gates Backs Real Time Global Satellite Surveillance Network :
https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Eye_in_the_Sky_Bill_Gates_Backs_Real_Time_Global_Satellite_Surveillance_Network_999.html
Bill Gates backs $1bn plan to cover earth in video surveillance satellites:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2018/04/19/bill-gates-backs-1bn-plan-cover-earth-video-surveillance-satellites/
Why is the Gates foundation investing in GM giant Monsanto? :
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2010/sep/29/gates-foundation-gm-monsanto
In this report, we document how Bill Gates is not only working to fulfill the UN's global vaccine program, but how Gates is also working to take control of the food supply chain globally, a long desired achievement of the UN.
Also find out about the mandatory vaccination policy being kept under wraps in addition to another Gates funded venture to blanket the earth with real time surveillance from space.
Bill Gates Worked To End Livestock Production, Pushed Lab Grown Meat:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/04/bill-gates-worked-to-end-livestock-production-pushed-lab-grown-meat.html
United Nations to End Hunger by 2030: Eating Less Meat is Key :
https://www.mondaycampaigns.org/meatless-monday/articles
#Envision2030 Goal 2: Zero Hunger:
https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/envision2030-goal2.html
Bill Gates Funding Geoengineering Research :
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/01/bill-gates-funding-geoengineering-research#
Eye in the Sky: Bill Gates Backs Real Time Global Satellite Surveillance Network :
https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Eye_in_the_Sky_Bill_Gates_Backs_Real_Time_Global_Satellite_Surveillance_Network_999.html
Bill Gates backs $1bn plan to cover earth in video surveillance satellites:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2018/04/19/bill-gates-backs-1bn-plan-cover-earth-video-surveillance-satellites/
Why is the Gates foundation investing in GM giant Monsanto? :
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2010/sep/29/gates-foundation-gm-monsanto
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