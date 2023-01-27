Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Journey of the videographer "for an hour"
5 views
channel image
shipshard
Published a day ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydpd2qHkDaw 

Video shooting for only 1 hour. My story.Karelia, Lake Onega. DJ set Keylean music

Such a journey...


keylean music:

https://www.instagram.com/keyleanmusic/ 

https://www.facebook.com/keyleanmusic/ 

https://www.youtube.com/c/KeyLeanmusic/ 

https://promodj.com/keylean 

https://soundcloud.com/keyleanmusic 

https://www.beatport.com/artist/key-lean/770058 


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Keywords
russiaentertainmentmusicnaturefundjtourstorytripcelebritiestourismroadtripbackstagetravelsvideographermy storykey lean musictravel in russiastories from lifekareliacar tripsingle triponegalake onegavideo to order

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket