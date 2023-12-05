Whitney Webb on Redacted(Best investigative journalist in the world?)

Whitney Webb interview on Redacted with Clayton Morris. Discussion focuses on possible future false flag cyber attacks being used as an excuse to start war with Iran, blame America's financial collapse, and increase surveillance of everyone's online activities (patriot 2.0 act for the internet)
