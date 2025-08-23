BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI is Programmed by Evil Humans and Spirits to Exterminate All Life by Karen Kingston
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
122 followers
0
372 views • 23 hours ago

::::Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and a former Pfizer employee who has researched and written about many aspects of the so-called CV19 vaccines. It was never intended to cure anything, and the paperwork proves it at Big Pharma and the CDC. Kingston explains, "We are being lied to at such a level it is difficult for people to comprehend. The American people and global citizens were told the injections were vaccines. In fact, when you look at the patents, they call them bioweapons. They call them 'toxins,' they call them 'agents of chemical biowarfare'. . . . Specifically, there is a 2017 patent related to what they are calling a 'vaccine.' The patent is titled 'Vaccine Nanotechnology.' . . .It is owned by the NIH, and when you read this nanotechnology patent in section 9, it clearly states in some embodiments, the small molecule is a toxin, a toxin from a chemical weapon, an agent of biowarfare. What they call a 'vaccine' in the patent, they say we are going to inject people with bioweapons."

by Greg Hunter. !!!

Keywords
aidepopulationtechnocracytranshumanismkaren kingstonai deceitprogrammed aisheeple control
