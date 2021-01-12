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Thomas McInerney: "SHE'S FRANTIC" (subtítulos español)
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2048 views • January 12, 2021

Thomas McInerney (born March 15, 1937) is a political commentator and a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant General, who served in top military positions under the President of the United States and Secretary of Defense. Lt. General Thomas McInerney, White House, 'Special Forces Have Pelosi's Laptop, She's Frantic'

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Thomas McInerney (nacido el 15 de marzo de 1937) es un comentarista político y un teniente general retirado de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos, que ocupó altos cargos militares durante el mandato del presidente de los Estados Unidos y el secretario de Defensa. Teniente general Thomas McInerney, Casa Blanca, 'Las fuerzas especiales tienen la computadora portátil de Pelosi, ella está frenética'

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pelosishumervandersteellaptopcapitolannspecial forcesthomasmcinerneycapitolio
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