Russian T-90 tank crews capture Ukrainian tanks and US-made M113

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RT
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published video of Russian tank units in action. As a result of the combat work of T-90 tank crews together with motorized rifle units, three military vehicles were destroyed – two Ukrainian tanks and one US-made M113 armored personnel carrier.
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