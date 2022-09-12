Create New Account
Russian T-90 tank crews capture Ukrainian tanks and US-made M113
Published 2 months ago |
RT


Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published video of Russian tank units in action. As a result of the combat work of T-90 tank crews together with motorized rifle units, three military vehicles were destroyed – two Ukrainian tanks and one US-made M113 armored personnel carrier.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jlc2s-russian-t-90-tank-crews-capture-ukrainian-tanks-and-us-made-m113.html


current eventsrussiauswarunited statesukrainetankrtcapturearmored personnel carriert-90m113

