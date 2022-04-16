© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"YOUTUBE FAMOUS" WOMAN SUFFERS VAXXX INDUCED PULMONARY EMBOLISM
Follow
1
Share
Report
296 views • April 16, 2022
Justine Ezarik, better known as iJustine, just announced today to her 1.8 million twitter followers she's had a major blood clot scare. In her words, a recollection of what's happened to her: TLDR; I was in the hospital for 5 days with a blood clot in my shoulder that traveled to my lungs (PE). I have a potential diagnosis of paget schroetter syndrome, and may have to have a rib removed
Here’s the thread of events that occurred this past week:
FULL STORY:
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/justine-ezarik-38-year-old-youtube-vlogger-had-a-pulmonary-embolism-with-clot-in-lungs/
SOURCES:
https://gramhir.com/profile/ijustine/103
https://gramhir.com/media/2775308889876856093
https://gramhir.com/media/2811471358318204942
https://twstalker.com/Storiesofinjury/status/1512284980524822528
Originally posted at: Bootcamp https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Here’s the thread of events that occurred this past week:
FULL STORY:
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/justine-ezarik-38-year-old-youtube-vlogger-had-a-pulmonary-embolism-with-clot-in-lungs/
SOURCES:
https://gramhir.com/profile/ijustine/103
https://gramhir.com/media/2775308889876856093
https://gramhir.com/media/2811471358318204942
https://twstalker.com/Storiesofinjury/status/1512284980524822528
Originally posted at: Bootcamp https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.