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TOTAL CORRUPTION AND LACK OF MORALS BEHIND "FACE-MASK" MANDATES AND VIRUS HYSTERIA – EXPLAINED
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50 views • July 26, 2020
2 videos/video update John Waters - Journalist, Author, Research Fellow at the Center for Ethics and Culture, University of Notre Dame.
John Waters discusses the genocide in nursing homes/assisted living centers DIRECTLY CAUSED by Lying, Corrupted PRO-MASK/PRO-VIRUS HYSTERIA politicians and bureaucrats
AND discusses the corruption and lack of morals behind the "pro-face-mask" consortium
John Waters discusses the genocide in nursing homes/assisted living centers DIRECTLY CAUSED by Lying, Corrupted PRO-MASK/PRO-VIRUS HYSTERIA politicians and bureaucrats
AND discusses the corruption and lack of morals behind the "pro-face-mask" consortium
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