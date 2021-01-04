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MAGA Rally: ANTIFA Busses receive Police escort into D.C.
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48679 views • January 04, 2021
https://djhjmedia.com/kari/kamala-har... videographer posted a video of what appears to be chartered busses of individuals they claim are members of ANTIFA! Also in the news: Sunday Kamala Harris sworn in as U.S. Senator? Is this indeed true? If so what does this mean for the Vice Presidency?
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