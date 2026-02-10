© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 GUI SANTOS CLUTCH LAYUP! Warriors RALLY From 17 Down To Beat Grizzlies 114–113
Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos delivered a go‑ahead layup with 19 seconds left to cap a 17‑point comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies, giving the Warriors a 114–113 win on February 9, 2026. Santos finished with 16 points and continues a strong stretch of double‑digit scoring games, averaging about 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting over 60% from the field.
