A Rebellion Is Brewing

There Is A Lot Of Division Going On
* You can’t have communism without (a) the kids and (b) division.
* The left is losing key targeted constituencies, but they cannot stop.
* Don’t let up.
* We are in an existential cultural crisis and now the heat is on — and the left is panicking.
* Leftists can never show weakness.
* This fight is coming to everyone’s door.
* Division was always the point.
* The best way to divide kids from their parents is to confuse them; and sex is the perfect tool.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 7 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2snwms-they-arent-protecting-biden-theyre-protecting-obama-ep.-2026-06072023.html
