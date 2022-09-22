NY ATTORNEY GENERAL FILES FRIVOLOUS LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP | EP 3131-6PM









New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced a new lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.

AG James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated values of some of its properties.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization.” Letitia James said.

“There aren’t two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans.” she added.

Letitia James said her office is seeking to:

• Make Trump pay $250 million.

• Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.

• Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.

• We’re making a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice

https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22369













