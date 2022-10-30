Nurse wearing a mask treats a care giver badly

For many people masks make it difficult to understand a person speaking. Many people are hard of hearing and they especially have trouble understanding muffled speech while they can't see the lips moving.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.