Epstein file redactions revealed at least 6 people identified as co-conspirators during just 3 hours of review.

Rep. Khanna said the Epstein file redactions revealed at least six individuals identified as co-conspirators during just two hours of review with Rep. Massie, adding that many more names may still be concealed. Video from last night.
Monday was the first day that Congress can inspect the files unredacted.