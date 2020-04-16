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How to remain positive in the last days.
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26 views • April 16, 2020
How do I survive what happens next? that's something a lot of the world is thinking during the Corona virus pandemic. How do you stay happy in such hard times, how do you look at the bright side of life when the chopping block is expected for the people who obey Jesus? This video may help you see the positive in the negative.
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