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True Health Q&A with Hayley Stell
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11 views • September 29, 2021
Gut Health & Balancing Hormones
Candida
High TSH but normal T3 & T4
Hypothyroidism
IBS Sensitivity, Crohn's disease, and first steps to take
Anxiety and antidepressants
If you are interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Dale click here: https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call the office at 931-591-2010.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Candida
High TSH but normal T3 & T4
Hypothyroidism
IBS Sensitivity, Crohn's disease, and first steps to take
Anxiety and antidepressants
If you are interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Dale click here: https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call the office at 931-591-2010.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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