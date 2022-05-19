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Battle Plan For PSYWAR!
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61 views • May 19, 2022
Darrin McBreen
The social engineers have launched a massive PSYWAR against the American people in their long awaited quest for total control and global domination. The best way to fight the PSYWAR is to retaliate with an aggressive INFOWAR. If you are receiving this transmission, you are the resistance
The social engineers have launched a massive PSYWAR against the American people in their long awaited quest for total control and global domination. The best way to fight the PSYWAR is to retaliate with an aggressive INFOWAR. If you are receiving this transmission, you are the resistance
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