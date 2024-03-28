Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 27, 2024

Episode 2246 - How will the Baltimore bridge collapse cause delays in products getting where they need to be delivered? -What type of benefits does curcumin (turmeric) provide? -Gut and Brain connection is important because… -Drive carefully, and be aware of your surroundings while driving, and use discernment when getting in a vehicle with someone. -Why are Iowa cancer rates going up? -The importance of avoiding GMO foods. -Department of justice and their ridiculous red flag gun laws are unconstitutional. -What type of power dwells in you as a christian? -Does turmeric help with fat loss? High energy must listen show!

