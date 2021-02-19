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Jeffrey Epstein The Game of the Global Elite (2020)
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675 views • February 19, 2021
Jeffrey Epstein The Game of the Global Elite (2020)
A conspiracy-minded documentary on one of the most scandalous stories in recent memory, Jeffrey Epstein: The Game of the Global Elite challenges the mainstream narrative surrounding the convicted pedophile.
A roster of confounding questions remains after Epstein's reported suicide in a poorly monitored New York jail cell in August of 2019. His death leaves little closure to his many traumatized victims and raises suspicions about the high-profile figures who might find renewed protection in the wake of his passing. The documentary focuses a sharply critical eye on the global elite power structure and the role it played in shielding Epstein's heinous actions for decades.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
A conspiracy-minded documentary on one of the most scandalous stories in recent memory, Jeffrey Epstein: The Game of the Global Elite challenges the mainstream narrative surrounding the convicted pedophile.
A roster of confounding questions remains after Epstein's reported suicide in a poorly monitored New York jail cell in August of 2019. His death leaves little closure to his many traumatized victims and raises suspicions about the high-profile figures who might find renewed protection in the wake of his passing. The documentary focuses a sharply critical eye on the global elite power structure and the role it played in shielding Epstein's heinous actions for decades.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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