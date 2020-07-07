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Dr. Kelly Victory Presents A Comprehensive and HONEST Perspective on what COVID-19 is and How We Should Have Dealt With It
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234 views • July 07, 2020
THIS is who should be advising the President and directing the response to the COVID-19, not the totally corrupt, self-serving numbskull Dr. Fauci/Bill Gates and Co. who have been deliberately misleading the American People into a totally mindless panic to advance his own sick agenda.
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