BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Has The Tribulation Already Started?-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 5 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
97 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
56 views • 2 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, this program will be equal parts breaking news and Bible study, think of it like the sword and the trowel from the rebuilding of the wall around Jerusalem in Nehemiah 4. From every corner tonight, Christians are concerned about current events unfolding all around them, and rightly so. We are living in unsettling and perilous times that grow trickier by the day, with little to no relief in sight. The election of Donald Trump was supposed to make everything better, and it yet may do so, but in the meantime it feels like America is moving very rapidly into the ‘brave new world’ outlined in works like the 1932 futuristic dystopian novel ‘Brave New World’, and George Orwell’s ‘1984’. On this special ’emergency podcast’, we open our King James Bibles to help you make sense of the events of the past 36 days, and of the future ones that have yet to take place.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy