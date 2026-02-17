BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Beyond trafficking & abuse: US Rep highlights potential cannibalism in the Epstein files - Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1350 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 1 day ago

Beyond trafficking and abuse: US lawmaker openly highlights potential cannibalism in the Epstein files

💬 “This seems that it wasn’t only the trafficking of young girls as the narrative suggests, but there are code words that suggest Jeffrey Epstein and his associates could maybe even be engaging in some sort of consumption,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a Newsmax interview this week.

💬 “Is that human consumption? Are there code words? There’s a lot of talk of ‘beef jerky’. There’s a restaurant called ‘The Cannibal’ where the owner is listed in some of these documents…There’s a lot of conspiracies that make you wonder,” Boebert said.

Torture is clearly another “big driver” for the “sick people doing very, very sick things” in the files, she added.

Boebert appears to be the first US lawmaker to publicly bring up this potential new dimension of Epstein’s crimes.

Will she be the last? 

Adding: 

Garden nightmare: Epstein grew ‘zombie’ drug plant

Emails suggest that the sex trafficker had a keen interest in the toxic Angel’s Trumpet plant.

In 2014 email sent by Epstein to someone named Ann Rodriguez he wrote: "ask chris about my trumpet plants at nursery [sic.]?" 

🔍Scopolamine, the main active ingredient of the trumpet plant, is also chillingly known as "devil's breath." Spiking a drink with this or blowing the drug powder in the face of victims makes them completely compliant “zombies,” enabling mugging.

In 2015, Epstein also forwarded an article describing scopolamine as a substance that could leave people 'highly suggestible'. 

📑 Various line were highlighted from the article, such as: “can remove the capacity for free will,” and “You can guide them wherever you want. It's like they're a child."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Mike Adams
The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

Mike Adams
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Laura Harris
Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy