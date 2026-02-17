Beyond trafficking & abuse: US Rep highlights potential cannibalism in the Epstein files - Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert

Beyond trafficking and abuse: US lawmaker openly highlights potential cannibalism in the Epstein files

💬 “This seems that it wasn’t only the trafficking of young girls as the narrative suggests, but there are code words that suggest Jeffrey Epstein and his associates could maybe even be engaging in some sort of consumption,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a Newsmax interview this week.

💬 “Is that human consumption? Are there code words? There’s a lot of talk of ‘beef jerky’. There’s a restaurant called ‘The Cannibal’ where the owner is listed in some of these documents…There’s a lot of conspiracies that make you wonder,” Boebert said.

Torture is clearly another “big driver” for the “sick people doing very, very sick things” in the files, she added.

Boebert appears to be the first US lawmaker to publicly bring up this potential new dimension of Epstein’s crimes.

Will she be the last?

Adding:

Garden nightmare: Epstein grew ‘zombie’ drug plant

Emails suggest that the sex trafficker had a keen interest in the toxic Angel’s Trumpet plant.

In 2014 email sent by Epstein to someone named Ann Rodriguez he wrote: "ask chris about my trumpet plants at nursery [sic.]?"

🔍Scopolamine, the main active ingredient of the trumpet plant, is also chillingly known as "devil's breath." Spiking a drink with this or blowing the drug powder in the face of victims makes them completely compliant “zombies,” enabling mugging.

In 2015, Epstein also forwarded an article describing scopolamine as a substance that could leave people 'highly suggestible'.

📑 Various line were highlighted from the article, such as: “can remove the capacity for free will,” and “You can guide them wherever you want. It's like they're a child."