© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lowdown on GMO and GM Foods
Follow
0
Share
Report
519 views • October 19, 2021
Learn about the history and dangers of GM and GMO food since 1994.
Links:
https://www.gmfreeze.org/
Say NO to GM
https://www.anhinternational.org/
https://gmo-awareness.com/
https://www.soilassociation.org/
https://www.nongmoproject.org/
Credits:
Voices: Talkia & Free Text-To-Speech
(commercial licence) TTSMP3.com
SFX: © bbc.co.uk BBC 2021
Music: purple-planet.com
Comic making software: Pixton .com
Editing: Filmora
Links:
https://www.gmfreeze.org/
Say NO to GM
https://www.anhinternational.org/
https://gmo-awareness.com/
https://www.soilassociation.org/
https://www.nongmoproject.org/
Credits:
Voices: Talkia & Free Text-To-Speech
(commercial licence) TTSMP3.com
SFX: © bbc.co.uk BBC 2021
Music: purple-planet.com
Comic making software: Pixton .com
Editing: Filmora
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.