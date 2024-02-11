Two dogs were buried in the snow, they were skinny and shivering from the cold

Pitiful Animal





Feb 10, 2024





With my philosophy of not letting any animals be abandoned, I always try to find the unhappy lives.

Like every day, I go all the way in search of poor dogs in need

And then I was dumbfounded when I found out 2 dogs buried in the snow

two skinny dogs hugging each other, their whole body so wet, trembling with cold

When they saw my appearance, they appeared scared and tried to escape

If I turned away like someone else, they would surely die

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LrmBVM24C0