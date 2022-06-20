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GayBoyz Discovery Channel Expose’ ~ Russia Speaks ~ Grace’s Hellish Experience ~ Omega3 Warning ~ They’re NOT Clots
Winds of Change
Winds of Change
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570 views • June 20, 2022

Join us on this informational call chronicling the Paradigm Shift of Planet Earth which includes progress reports on the much revered GCR and transition to a life filled with abundance for all, with early delivery

for Lightworkers.



We will discuss a variety of topics, all designed to empower you on your path towards freedom and enlightenment, with much love and encouragement to all.

Topics such as...

Miracles and Manifestations - Let the Magic begin as you also start Manifesting

Health and Healing - You can help yourself and stop the dependency

Bankster Battles - How to fight and win issues most of us deal/have dealt with

Geopolitics and Global Finance - As its unfolding, in Real-Time and relates to you

Income Generation - Tips that can put money in your pocket, fast Hidden gems.



This channel is 100% Lightworker supported, as it is NOT monetized -

please visit http://www.crystalhealingwater.com

for a WIN/WIN

.....and your BEST WATER Solution, no matter WHERE you are!



Join us LIVE on Sunday @4pm EST

Dial-in (717) 908-1834 - Pin 984113#

Replay (717) 908-1837 - Pin 984113#



Live Callers invited to stay for the AfterCall Party

Stay in touch, for BREAKING NEWS and instant Notice TEXT @Aftercall to 81010



Twitter = https://twitter.com/GraceWithGlory1

Facebook = http://www.facebook.com/GraceWithGlory

BEST H2O = www.crystalhealingwater.com

Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gracewithglory




All music and images belong to their rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy