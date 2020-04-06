Red Alert: COVID LOCKDOWN - Operation Chariot -- Brendi Wells

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The pandemic is being used for fascist government actions around the world as Bill Gates calls for "digital immunity proof" for those who want to travel. In South Africa, troops are in the streets and promising to enforce ANY order that is handed down. "Operation Chariot" could result in the deaths of tens of thousands of people. Brendi Wells who was born and raised there joins me to discuss.
MUST HEAR!!! 5G? ΝYC-ΙCU DR unknowingly describes the EFFECTS of 60GHz on patients!!!
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/04/mus...
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