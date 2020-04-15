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Christian duties toward the Lord
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175 views • April 15, 2020
Someone asked Jesus what was the most important commandment.
Matthew 22:36 - Master, which is the great commandment in the law?
Mat 22:37 - Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.
Mat 22:38 - This is the first and great commandment.
Mat 22:39 - And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
Mat 22:40 - On these two commandments hang ALL the law and the prophets.
Matthew 22:36 - Master, which is the great commandment in the law?
Mat 22:37 - Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.
Mat 22:38 - This is the first and great commandment.
Mat 22:39 - And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
Mat 22:40 - On these two commandments hang ALL the law and the prophets.
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