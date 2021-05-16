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Overweight Facemask Nazi Wisconsin Teacher Verbally Abuses Maskless Student
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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280 views • May 16, 2021
by Zero Hedge
May 16th 2021, 9:38 am


Amid all the confusing guidance spewed by the CDC, NIH, and the Administration (from Fauci, Walensky, Biden, Psaki etc) in the last two weeks, one teacher’s verbally-abusive rage against a maskless student in her class sums up the nation’s science-denying (masked or unmasked?), virtue-signalers’ ongoing cognitive dissonance as the pandemic that gave many of them purpose in life is quickly fading from top of mind.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/i-dont-care-if-youre-vaccinated-you-dink-wisconsin-teacher-put-on-leave-after-verbally-abusing-maskless-student/

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communismchild abuseteacherpublic educationwisconsinstudentmaskless
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