Angel Studios New Inspiring Film STAND OUT—The Story Every Family Needs to Hear - Ben Kjar

David and Stacy Whited sit down with Ben Kjar, the inspiring subject of Angel Studios’ new film STAND OUT. Born with Crouzon syndrome, Ben endured major surgeries, painful bullying, and moments that could have destroyed his confidence—but with faith, family, and determination, he became a three-time Utah state wrestling champion, an NCAA Division I All-American, and a world champion. Ben shares how the words of his mother transformed his identity, why the thing that makes you different may be the very thing God uses to make a difference, and how families can help children build genuine confidence. He also reveals his “3XSC” formula for achieving goals by calling your shot, surrounding yourself with the right people, and setting a clear deadline. This powerful conversation will challenge you to confront fear, stop settling for average, and step into the extraordinary purpose God has placed inside you.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comBen KjarANGEL: https://www.angel.com/watch/standoutPRIME: https://www.amazon.com/Standout-Kjar-Story-Tanner-Christensen/dp/B0GX19RGH1WEBSITE: https://benkjar.comCALL YOUR SHOT: https://3xsc.comBen Kjar is an international motivational speaker, world champion wrestler, entrepreneur, and the inspiring subject of Angel Studios’ film STAND OUT. Born with Crouzon syndrome, Ben endured numerous surgeries, bullying, and emotional challenges before turning the difference that once made him feel isolated into a source of purpose and strength. He became a three-time Utah state wrestling champion and Utah Valley University’s first NCAA Division I wrestling All-American. At age 40, Ben represented the United States at the Veterans World Championships, earning gold in Greco-Roman wrestling and silver in freestyle. Today, he travels the world teaching individuals, athletes, families, and organizations how to overcome fear, build confidence, “disobey average,” and achieve extraordinary goals.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: