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#22 Purges of Christians and Conservatives - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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20 views • November 02, 2020
#22) Door-to-door “purges” of Christians and conservatives – Once the left-wing militants (Antifa, BLM, government thought police) are fully deployed across the nation, they will launch a door-to-door “purge” campaign to hunt down and execute any remaining individuals who are Trump supporters, Christians, conservatives or constitutionalists. No such people can be allowed to remain in the society of the “Left Cult,” where absolute obedience to the child molester agenda is required, and people must worship Kamala Harris as a god (or be exterminated). Note that this purge will only take place after the Second Amendment has been obliterated and the population largely disarmed.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#purge #christianpurge #conservativepurge #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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