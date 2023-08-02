Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The vaccines changes your DNA, notes Sasha Latypova
channel image
The Prisoner
8660 Subscribers
Shop now
243 views
Published 21 hours ago

“These vaccines are transfecting your cells with foreign material and making sure it gets into the nucleus of your cell.” “At the University of Rochester, there is a lab… Their purpose is to study  how we can use SV40 [simian virus 40]  to make sure that DNA plasmids  enter into the nucleus of  [ your ] cell.” “When they tell you that [the vaccine] does NOT change your DNA…” “Their lying.” “It will make you a very sick human [who is]  prone to cancer.” Sasha Latypova on The Alex Jones Show with Jane Ruby on July 27, 2023.

The full interview is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5t0Lz4Lv3SO6/

Source - Larry Hobbs,

Keywords
dnavaxxsasha latypova

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket