The vaccines changes your DNA, notes Sasha Latypova

“These vaccines are transfecting your cells with foreign material and making sure it gets into the nucleus of your cell.” “At the University of Rochester, there is a lab… Their purpose is to study how we can use SV40 [simian virus 40] to make sure that DNA plasmids enter into the nucleus of [ your ] cell.” “When they tell you that [the vaccine] does NOT change your DNA…” “Their lying.” “It will make you a very sick human [who is] prone to cancer.” Sasha Latypova on The Alex Jones Show with Jane Ruby on July 27, 2023.
The full interview is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5t0Lz4Lv3SO6/
Source - Larry Hobbs,
