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How to Not Die from COVID + Why Christians Must Fight Back Against the Marxist Globalists
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121 views • November 02, 2021
Learn More About Doctor Mark Sherwood Today
Prepare for the Harvest! God's Challenge to the Church Today (Faith to Live By Book 5) - https://www.amazon.com/Prepare-Harvest-Challenge-Church-Today-ebook/dp/B086KNJNKW/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3AXGLF84ZN5BL&;dchild=1&keywords=Prepare+for+the+Harvest%21+God%E2%80%99s+Challenge+to+the+Church+Today&qid=1635793666&sprefix=prepare+for+the+harvest+god+s+challenge+to+the+church+today%2Caps%2C150&sr=8-1
Focus for our conversation: Consistent with my most recent book, “Prepare for the Harvest! God’s Challenge to the Church Today” I want to call the Church into account for allowing all manner of deception to creep into the Church.
Accepting the false idea of separation of Church and State giving unrestrained access of evil in our world
Protecting 501c3 Status means submission to the Government instead of God
Operating as social clubs instead of the Ekklesia – called-out ones intended to govern
Embracing newest end-time doctrine of pre-trib rapture believing we will be rescued
Wrong understanding about God’s sovereignty and our role in His plans
10 URGENT UPDATES:
Are You An Airline Employee? Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://rumble.com/vnldb5-attention-airline-employees-dont-want-to-take-the-covid-19-vaccines-must-wa.html
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
ReAwaken America Tour Updates:
Tulsa Was 100% Sold Out
Tampa Was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim Was 100% Sold Out
Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
San Antonio Is 100% Sold Out
Dallas Is 88% Sold Out
January Is Arizona Month
February Is Oregon Month
March Is Ohio Month
America Now Knows What Is Up?
Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates for 100 million Americans - https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executive-branch-18fb12993f05be13bf760946a6fb89be
John Rich: Biden admin's proposed IRS snooping rule 'sounds a lot like communism to me' - https://www.foxnews.com/media/john-rich-irs-proposal-transactions-monitoring-communism
Second Great Awakening Religious Movement, United States - https://www.britannica.com/topic/Second-Great-Awakening
Tickets NOW ON SALE for Clay Clark’s December 2-Day interactive business growth workshop - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
The trailer for the ReAwakening Documentary featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Roger Stone, is OUT!!! https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Pastor Leon Benjamin of Remnant Church will be preaching this Thursday & every Thursday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at 3920 West 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74132
Prepare for the Harvest! God's Challenge to the Church Today (Faith to Live By Book 5) - https://www.amazon.com/Prepare-Harvest-Challenge-Church-Today-ebook/dp/B086KNJNKW/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3AXGLF84ZN5BL&;dchild=1&keywords=Prepare+for+the+Harvest%21+God%E2%80%99s+Challenge+to+the+Church+Today&qid=1635793666&sprefix=prepare+for+the+harvest+god+s+challenge+to+the+church+today%2Caps%2C150&sr=8-1
Focus for our conversation: Consistent with my most recent book, “Prepare for the Harvest! God’s Challenge to the Church Today” I want to call the Church into account for allowing all manner of deception to creep into the Church.
Accepting the false idea of separation of Church and State giving unrestrained access of evil in our world
Protecting 501c3 Status means submission to the Government instead of God
Operating as social clubs instead of the Ekklesia – called-out ones intended to govern
Embracing newest end-time doctrine of pre-trib rapture believing we will be rescued
Wrong understanding about God’s sovereignty and our role in His plans
10 URGENT UPDATES:
Are You An Airline Employee? Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://rumble.com/vnldb5-attention-airline-employees-dont-want-to-take-the-covid-19-vaccines-must-wa.html
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
ReAwaken America Tour Updates:
Tulsa Was 100% Sold Out
Tampa Was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim Was 100% Sold Out
Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
San Antonio Is 100% Sold Out
Dallas Is 88% Sold Out
January Is Arizona Month
February Is Oregon Month
March Is Ohio Month
America Now Knows What Is Up?
Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates for 100 million Americans - https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executive-branch-18fb12993f05be13bf760946a6fb89be
John Rich: Biden admin's proposed IRS snooping rule 'sounds a lot like communism to me' - https://www.foxnews.com/media/john-rich-irs-proposal-transactions-monitoring-communism
Second Great Awakening Religious Movement, United States - https://www.britannica.com/topic/Second-Great-Awakening
Tickets NOW ON SALE for Clay Clark’s December 2-Day interactive business growth workshop - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
The trailer for the ReAwakening Documentary featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Roger Stone, is OUT!!! https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Pastor Leon Benjamin of Remnant Church will be preaching this Thursday & every Thursday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at 3920 West 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74132
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