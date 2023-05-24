Investigating Dr. Rashid Buttar’s MYSTERIOUS Death: Doctor POISONED For Telling TRUTH About Covid

Stew Peters Show





May 23, 2023





Many people believe Dr. Buttar may have been poisoned.

Dr. Bryan Ardis is here to talk about the tragic death of Dr. Rashid Buttar.

Before his death Dr. Buttar was adamant that he was poisoned after he conducted an interview with CNN.

He suffered from chest pains and had trouble breathing while sleeping.

Dr. Rashid Buttar believed he was the victim of intentional poisoning.

Dr. Buttar was a hero of the medical freedom movement and was a threat to covid tyrants and purveyors of lies.

He testified before committees on how to treat cancer and autism without using Big Pharma drugs.

There are many different ways poison can be delivered into the human body.

It could be on surfaces like car door handles or steering wheels.

It can also be in the air we breathe.

Dr. Rashid Buttar believed he was poisoned while in the green room at CNN with something he ate or drank while waiting to go on the air.

Dr. Buttar will always be remembered for fighting for the free will that God gave us.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pknbp-investigating-dr.-rashid-buttars-mysterious-death-doctor-poisoned-for-telli.html



