© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to serve Coconut water 100% edible with no waste
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • May 06, 2020
This video shows a unique way to serve the entire coconut meat and drink the nutritious water inside. Nothing goes to waste, even the husk can be used in your garden. The coconut husk is an ideal compost and an excellent medium for marcotting, also known as air layering.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.