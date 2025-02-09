Hard Edge (1998, Playstation)

Hard Edge (known as T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group - Mission of Mercy in North America) is an action-adventure developed by Sunsoft and published by Sunsoft (in Japan and North America) and French company Infogrames (in Europe).

The story is set in the year 2046. The Togusa building, a large skyscraper, has been occupied by terrorists. The building is owned by a major military supplier called Machine Gear and houses some important scientists. Normal police forces are violently pushed by, so the T.R.A.G. (Tactical Rescue Assault Group) team is sent in to resolve the situation and free the hostages, but are all caught in a trap. Except Alex and Michelle, the whole team is wiped out, so all hopes lie on their shoulders.

Hard Edge is an action-adventure similar to Resident Evil. It uses real-time 3D characters in front of static 2D backgrounds, switching perspective at different positions of the room. Hard Edge also uses tank controls. However, the game neither has a horror theme nor survival aspects. Defeated enemies often life behind health items or ammunition, and all characters have effective hand-to-hand combat skills. You control both Alex and Michelle who are often in different parts of the building. You can switch between characters any time. Occasionally, you need several characters to solve puzzles or another character enabling the first one go forward. Over the course of the game, you will take control of up to four characters. Characters also differ in speed, weapons and unarmed combat skills.