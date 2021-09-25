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Geoengineering Watch .org
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195 views • September 25, 2021
I respectfully present an overview video from GeoengineeringWatch.org in case you have not seen their work before.
Anyone who looks UP with open eyes can see this going on. "They wouldn't do that" is not the right answer. First SEE with your own eyes. Know someone is doing that and at the very least, your government is not protecting you from it.
Go to GeoengineeringWatch.org to find more about these programs and their effects on humans and the rest of our planet's occupants.
Anyone who looks UP with open eyes can see this going on. "They wouldn't do that" is not the right answer. First SEE with your own eyes. Know someone is doing that and at the very least, your government is not protecting you from it.
Go to GeoengineeringWatch.org to find more about these programs and their effects on humans and the rest of our planet's occupants.
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