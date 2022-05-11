Woman killed by PFIZER VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS 11 days after poisoning

To honour Dawn's memory, and to support her husband Ash and their young family. Sadly, and unexpectedly, Dawn passed away on the 15th June 2021. She was taken far too soon at only 36 and leaves a young family behind. Dawn was loved by so many, she was a wonderful wife, a fantastic mother and a brilliant friend. She will always be remembered by those who were blessed to have the privilege of knowing her and we will never forget her caring nature, brilliant sense of humour and her down to earth personality. Dawn will be thoroughly missed but her memory will live on in her beautiful children who she loved so dearly. All contributions will go directly to her family to help with the funeral costs and future expenses. Any donation, no matter how small, would be hugely appreciated by the family.

Thank you so much for keeping Dawn and her family in your thoughts.

SOURCES:

https://t.me/s/covidvaccinevictims

https://www.gofundme .com/f/in-memory-of-dawn-wooldridge

https://www.dailymail .co.uk/news/article-10786421/Wonderful-mother-two-36-died-dose-Covid-Pfizer-vaccine-inquest-told.html



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